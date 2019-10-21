Organization: BizELife Nonprofit
Mission: Advances entrepreneurial mindset for all stages to start a business or profession & promote giving to those in need.
Wish list: New electric toothbrushes; donations; sturdy paper plates and utensils.
Address: By appointment only for goods or services; 1-480-438-0047; www.bizelife.org
Organization: La Frontera Arizona
Mission: Prove innovative solutions to complex community problems.
Wish list: Adult size socks for men and women; bath towels (new or used); art supplies (markers, crayons, paints, construction paper, glitter and glue); board games to be used in the Therapeutic Child Care Program; hygiene products (shampoo, conditioner, hairspray, gel, deodorant, lotion, toothpaste); twin size sheets (new or used); sports equipment (footballs, basketballs, soccer balls, volleyballs, Hula-Hoops); cases of bottled water.
Address: 504 W. 29th St., Tucson, AZ 85713, 520-838-5593, www.lafronteraaz.org
Organization: Beading Divas to the Rescue
Mission: Saving animals one handcrafted bracelet at a time.
Wish list: Beads (not Mardi Gras beads) and beaded jewelry that can be taken apart and reused; 1/8-inch fabric or silk ribbon.
Address: Silver Sea Jewelry and Gifts, 330 N. Fourth Ave., Tucson, AZ 85705, 520-955-9061, www.beadingdivasbracelets.com