With 25 new drivers, TUSD hopes to restore canceled bus routes soon

Tucson Unified School District hopes to begin restoring neighborhood bus routes soon with the help of 25 recently hired bus drivers.
Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo offered no timeline during a Tuesday night school board meeting, but said the district would start to restore neighborhood bus routes to the 8,000 students who use the service “as quickly as possible.”
Last week, a day before students returned to school, TUSD notified families that neighborhood bus service would be canceled for all but a small portion of the student body — students experiencing homelessness and students with special needs.
The district is offering a transportation reimbursement to all families eligible for bus service who opt to drive their students to school. Some families of students with special needs are taking this option, which will also free up bus drivers for neighborhood routes.
In place of regular bus service, the district created hubs, dedicated locations where kids can catch their bus, but some families say the hub is farther away than their school.
Cutting drivers from some of the hubs that aren’t getting much use is a third way the district plans to begin restoring neighborhood routes.
As well, affected families should be expecting a call from TUSD to address individual concerns.
The district formed a 60 person call team, which “is calling each and every single family personally to walk them through their options, to help them address challenges, to help get them to the appropriate route,” Trujillo said, referring to the hub routes. “To date we've called 2,500 of those families out of the 8,000, and it's only day four.”
Although the district recently raised their bus driver starting wage to $16 an hour in hopes of attracting more applicants, they were still short 70 drivers on the first day of school, after losing 120 drivers over the last two years, many resigning.
While the bus driver shortage is an issue throughout the state and country, other Tucson school districts were able to maintain service to families, despite the fact that many pay less than TUSD.
As well, three companies the district hires to help transport students also have a shortage of drivers and notified the TUSD “at the last minute, weeks before the opening of school,” Trujillo said, leaving more than 660 additional students the district had to find transportation for.
Also, offering longer summer school sessions, which meant an extra month of bus service, delayed critical aspects of new school year planning, such as new-driver orientation sessions, candidate interviews and new bus driver training classes, Trujillo said.
He also said families were late in enrolling for school, with thousands of parents unsure whether they would send their children in person during another tumultuous time in the Covid-19 pandemic.
As far as why families were notified so late — “We worked longer and harder and later to try to find a magic solution that quite simply wasn't there. And in doing that and using every single available moment, we went too long, ran late, which led to late communication and last minute notification and communication to parents,” Trujillo said.
Going forward, the district will establish a transportation advisory group, employ surveys and focus groups and hire a consultant to assess the district's decision making throughout the situation and provide feedback, which the district will share publicly.
“We're going to take some better steps around better transparency and communication,” Trujillo said. “We're going to be very, very clear about our commitment to reroute or to restore neighborhood routes, and we're going to view this as an opportunity to learn. And we're going to recommit ourselves to service."
