With 25 new drivers, TUSD hopes to restore canceled bus routes soon

The district formed a 60 person call team, which “is calling each and every single family personally to walk them through their options, to help them address challenges, to help get them to the appropriate route,” Trujillo said, referring to the hub routes. “To date we've called 2,500 of those families out of the 8,000, and it's only day four.”

Although the district recently raised their bus driver starting wage to $16 an hour in hopes of attracting more applicants, they were still short 70 drivers on the first day of school, after losing 120 drivers over the last two years, many resigning.

While the bus driver shortage is an issue throughout the state and country, other Tucson school districts were able to maintain service to families, despite the fact that many pay less than TUSD.

As well, three companies the district hires to help transport students also have a shortage of drivers and notified the TUSD “at the last minute, weeks before the opening of school,” Trujillo said, leaving more than 660 additional students the district had to find transportation for.