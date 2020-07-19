With Ally Miller retiring, newcomers and known-names vie for District 1 supervisor seat (copy)

Public Safety and Public Health

Beard: “Support the sheriff by fully funding the promised step raises to the deputies; the second part of this is to quit micro-managing the sheriff’s department. Stonegarden funding is a prime example. The sheriff is a duly elected county official and can be held accountable by the voters. Accepting Stonegarden funding for a decade plus and only when Donald Trump is elected do they want to make a political theater production not relevant to the county.”

Pina: “Public safety and public health go hand and hand. Our front-line workers have been working day in and day out to protect our communities’ safety. I commend them for the job they are doing. I believe our public health department and public safety personnel have done a good job protecting everyone during this crisis. When it came time to reopen our economy, I called for a carrot approach instead of a stick approach to help small businesses reopen and better protect public health”

Scott: “The pandemic has become the most significant issue of this campaign and our recovery from it will be the focus of the work of county government for the next several years. I have a page on my website that describes how I will use my over 23 years of public sector leadership experience to help to lead those efforts.”