Toy Drives

Marine Toys for Tots Tucson Holiday Toy Drive

When: Donations are being accepted through Thursday, Dec. 13.

Toys For Tots is accepting donations of new, unwrapped toys at locations in Pima and Santa Cruz counties, including all Rural Metro Fire stations, QuikTrip stores, Supercuts salons and other sites. For a complete list of donation sites or to make a contribution online, go to tucson-az.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/donate-toys.aspx; volunteers are also needed to help distribute toys to families at the toy distribution warehouse from Friday, Dec. 14, through Thursday, Dec. 20. More info: 345-0954.

Salvation Army holiday toy drives and Christmas outreach

What: Salvation Army Stuff the Bus

When: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 14

Where: Walmart, 7150 E. Speedway.

The Salvation Army is hoping to collect at least 20,000 new, unwrapped toys, board games and bikes for about 4,000 children ages 12 and under. More info: www.salvationarmytucson.org/stuff-the-bus or call 795-9671.

Salvation Army Adopt-A-Family

When: Deadline to adopt a family is Sunday, Dec. 23.

Sponsors are still needed to adopt 150 local families in need for the holidays. A sponsor commits to providing a $50 gift for each child in a family as well as a $50 grocery card to provide a holiday meal; additional gifts and delivery of the items are optional. To register online, visit www.salvationarmytucson.org/adopt-a-family-tucson or call 795-9671.

Donate frozen turkeys

When: Through Thursday, Dec. 20.

Donations of frozen turkeys are being accepted for the Salvation Army Community Christmas Meal, which is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 25, at the Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave. Frozen turkeys and canned food are also needed to fill Christmas food boxes. Items can be dropped at the Salvation Army Hospitality House, 1002 N Main Ave. To make an monetary contribution, visit www.salvationarmytucson.org or call 795-9671.

"Miracle on 31st Street" Car Show & Car Hop

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15.

Where: Cactus Bowl, 3665 S. 16th Ave.

Cost: $10 per car for registration in the show; free and open to the public.

The car show will feature cars, trucks, motorcycles, hot rods, imports and classics, low riders and more, along with food, bowing, music. Jumping castles, photos with Santa for children, appearances by Santa and the Grinch, and the opportunity to Stuff the Bus with new, unwrapped toys. More info: www.miracleon31ststreet.com/ or call 795-9671.

"Miracle on 31st Street" stuff the truck

When: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15.

Where: Ace of Fades Barber Shop, 702 W. Irvington Road.

Festivities include live music, food, a truck show and raffles. Donations of new, unwrapped toys will be accepted.

48th Annual Ramon Gonzales’ "Miracle on 31st Street" Christmas Party

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 22

Where: AVA Amphitheater at Casino Del Sol Resort, 5655 W. Valencia Road.

Cost: Free.

Festivities include a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus along with a parade of classic cars, food by Silver Saddle Steakhouse, entertainment and free toys for children with no screening required. Donations of 10,000 new and unwrapped children’s toys, bicycles and cash contributions are needed to stage the event; donations are accepted at Famous Sam’s Sports Bar, 2320 N. Silverbell Road and at the Gonzales’ home, 2019 W. Ajo Way. More info: Ramon Gonzales at 971-8271 or 288-8340.