 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
With coronavirus cases climbing, Tumamoc Hill users again urged to mask up

With coronavirus cases climbing, Tumamoc Hill users again urged to mask up

Visitors wear masks while walking up Tumamoc Hill in Tucson, Ariz. on May 25, 2020. After being closed due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Tumamoc Hill re-opened with some modifications. There are hand sanitizer stations throughout the hike to the top as well as arrows, spaced 10-ft apart, lined up and down the hill.

 Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star

Walkers on Tumamoc Hill need to wear masks to avoid the spread of the coronavirus and keep the hill open to the public, University of Arizona officials said Thursday.

Tumamoc Hill re-opens with some changes

The hill may close if more walkers do not comply with mask requirements, officials with the UA, which manages the hill along with Pima County, said in a news release. 

Officials made a similar announcement in July when mask compliance dropped on the hill. More walkers started wearing masks after that announcement, but compliance has dropped since then, particularly among evening walkers, according to the news release. 

"The inherent paradox of the use of Tumamoc during these times unfortunately continues," Benjamin Wilder, director of the University of Arizona Desert Laboratory on Tumamoc Hill, said in the news release.

"What brings stability and release also holds the threat of the virus, due to how many people walk the hill," Wilder said. "We know how important the hill is to individuals in our community at this time, which we are grateful for, and the last thing we want is to close the hill. However, if we view the hill as an unsafe place due to a failure to wear masks, closure remains an option."

In an effort to promote safe use of the hill, a notification board at the bottom of the hill lists the percentage of visitors who wear masks, which is about 60-70% in the mornings and about 30% in the evenings, Wilder said.

Arrows on the hill's paths help visitors maintain social distancing. Pima County health officials are stationed at the base of the hill on Saturday mornings and Tuesday and Thursday evenings to hand out free masks to visitors.

Contact reporter Curt Prendergast at 573-4224 or cprendergast@tucson.com or on Twitter @CurtTucsonStar

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News