With few mitigation measures, Tucson-area schools seeing 'uncontrolled spread' of COVID-19

The best prevention for COVID-19 and severe illness is the vaccine, for those who are eligible, he said. For children under 12 and others who are unvaccinated, the best way to protect them from getting COVID-19 is universal mask wearing.

“I absolutely support it, as does the American Academy of Pediatrics, as does every scientific organization so far on record in this country,” he said. “The use of masks universally protects us from transmitting this disease. That's how we can get through this pandemic. Absolutely, that's what we need to do in the school setting.”

A growing number of school districts and colleges in the state are requiring universal mask usage on campuses, defying the recently-enacted state law. And on Thursday, a coalition of school board members, educators, child welfare advocates and others filed a complaint, asking a judge to void a host of recent changes in state law, including the ban on mask mandates in schools.

Schools Chief Kathy Hoffman correlated the rise in pediatric COVID-19 cases and outbreaks in schools to the new law and called for it to be repealed, during a press conference on Aug. 11.

“Before the new school year even started, the GOP-led legislature and governor passed and signed a very short-sighted and irresponsible law that prevents mask mandates in schools, which is taking away the local control and preventing our school leaders from implementing policies that they need to keep their communities safe,” she said.

