A couple weeks ago, a Southern Arizona ambulance company looked to social media for help in naming their newest therapy puppy.
Tucsonans had the chance to submit their suggestions through email or in Facebook comments. And, after American Medical Response Southern Arizona received more than 100 suggestions, the puppy now has a name.
Everyone, meet Zona!
After filtering through the 100 suggestions, Southern Arizona employees with AMR and Rural Fire narrowed them down to four names including Zona, Takoda, Bailey and IV, according to Operations Manager Jacqueline Evans.
A survey was then sent to employees to vote for the final name. The race was a close one, with only six votes sitting between first and fourth place.
Zona, a goldendoodle, is now almost seven weeks old. She was born in Amarillo, Texas and makes her Tucson debut this weekend.
She will be the first therapy dog for AMR in Southern Arizona, Evans said. Zona's initial training process will take about a year.