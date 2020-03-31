With music, kindness and care, Tucsonans find ways to connect even in coronavirus isolation

Designated “block pals” check in on the vulnerable residents of a historic neighborhood near downtown, while a growing chorus of bells rings out each night on the northeast side.

We’re all under strict orders to keep our distance from each other, but Tucsonans are finding ways to reach out to their neighbors just the same.

Every night since March 18, neighbors in the Barrio Viejo downtown have gathered at Parque de Orlando y Diego Mendoza for 6 o’clock “happy hour.” They bring their own drinks and chairs and set up at least 6 feet apart, socializing at a safe distance as the sun goes down.

“Several of us have threatened to bring a tape measure, but no one has been that dedicated yet,” said happy-hour regular Joe Patterson.

Barrio Viejo resident Bobbie Jo Buel launched the gathering with an open invitation she emailed to about 20 of her neighbors. As many as 25 people have shown up to the nightly event.

A lot of people bring their dogs. A few young parents have arrived pushing strollers to show off their new babies.

Patterson and his wife, Kathleen McNaboe, have attended almost every happy hour so far. He said each time they go, they seem to meet someone new or reconnect with an old neighbor they haven’t seen for a while.

“It’s a strange time,” he said. “But this has been enjoyable. Shared hardship brings us together.”

Sidewalk chalk and spare toilet paper

Even a small kindness can be meaningful.

On the city’s northwest side, an unusual toilet-paper delivery service has emerged, after a garbage truck driver started handing out spare rolls to customers on his route. Soon he was being resupplied with extra rolls by other customers touched by his generosity.