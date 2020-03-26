With restaurants closed, food distributors delivering directly to Tucson group homes, families

“I have been trying to take every precaution I can to be protected so that I don’t bring it (coronavirus) back to the facility,” explained Haskell. “I have 18 residents and one is 102 years old, and this coronavirus is devastating in group home communities,” she said.

Last week, Haskell said she confronted problems accessing service for ordering and picking up groceries outside supermarkets that offered that option, and she also had trouble with home delivery services.

When she went to Costco on East Grant Road during senior hours, she found a line around the building.

“People were shoulder to shoulder. It was not a good situation for social distancing. I took off my mask and gloves and left,” said a frustrated Haskell. “I feel a heavy responsibility toward keeping my residents as safe as humanely possible.”

Sean Bennett, president of Assisted Living Network of Southern Arizona, said the organization has several hundred members who represent about 40 small care homes in Southern Arizona. Each home has about 10 residents.

“We are trying to support the care homes and make sure they have all the supplies and resources they need,” said Bennett. He said he has communicated with members about a janitorial supply company they can work with to order supplies.