Woman, 20, killed in Tucson crash

A 20-year-old woman who was a passenger in a car was killed Saturday night when its driver lost control and the vehicle was hit by a pickup truck, police say.

Mary-Isabelle Raquel Rivas was in a 2006 Chevrolet Malibu about 8:20 p.m. when the driver lost control of the vehicle in a westbound lane of East Valencia Road near South Nogales Highway, Tucson police said in a news release.

The car jumped the median and was struck by an eastbound 2006 Ford F-150, the release said.

Others in the wreck were injured, but police say none face life-threatening injuries.

The investigation continues.