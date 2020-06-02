Woman, 20, shot at killed at south-side Tucson home

Police are seeking the public's help in their search for the killer of a 20-year-old woman on Tucson's south side Monday night.
Sabrina M. Arvizu was declared dead at the scene of the June 1 shooting in the 700 block of West Columbia Street, south of West Ajo Way, the Tucson Police Department said in a news release.
Officers responded around 10 p.m. to a report of gunfire in the neighborhood and found Arvizu outside a residence with gunshot wounds, police said. First responders tried unsuccessfully to revive her.
The victim and several other guests were gathered at the residence before the shooting occurred, police said.
Homicide detectives are pursuing leads and are asking anyone with information to call 88-CRIME, the tip line that accepts anonymous reports.
