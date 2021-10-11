 Skip to main content
Woman, 71, found dead in jail; was accused of shooting son
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A 71-year-old Avra Valley woman jailed on suspicion of shooting her son last week has been found dead in the Pima County jail, officials say.

A nurse found Sandra Judson unresponsive in the jail's medical unit about 5 a.m. Saturday. Staff alerted Tucson Fire and tried to resuscitate Judson before she was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

There were no signs of trauma or suspicious circumstances, investigators with the Pima County Sheriff's Department said.

Judson was arrested last week on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder after a long standoff.

Judson was accused of shooting and wounding her son. No motive for the shooting has been made public.

At the end of art week's standoff Judson had to be taken to a hospital for unrelated medical issues before being booked into jail.

