A woman and two children were displaced Tuesday afternoon after a floor fan caught fire in their apartment on the southeast side, officials say.
The 51-year-old woman called for assistance at about 1 p.m., saying the fan was on fire and catching the bedroom carpet, said Jessica Nolte, a Tucson Fire spokesperson, in a press release.
The woman was able to get out of the apartment in the 2700 block of South Oakenshield Way along with a 2-year-old boy, Nolte said. A 17-year-old boy also lives at the home but wasn't there at the time of the fire.
While the fire didn't impact the roof or shared walls of the unit, there was smoke damage in the back bedroom and hallway extending to the front door. Nolte said the residents are receiving assistance from the Red Cross.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.