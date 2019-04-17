Pinal County Sheriff's Department

A 20-year-old woman was arrested during the four-day Country Thunder music festival in Florence last week on suspicion of using a counterfeit $100 bill to buy a raffle ticket. 

Sarah Faultner, from Surprise, was arrested after she tried to use the counterfeit money to purchase a $50 raffle ticket from a charity, according to the Pinal County Sheriff's Department.

A representative from the charity noticed the money had the words "play money" written on it, the department said. Deputies contacted Faulter, who then gave them a false name to authorities. She was arrested on suspicion of fraud. 

Overall, deputies arrested 11 people during the festival. 

Sheriff deputies responded to 215 calls this year within the concert and campground, slightly lower than the 227 calls they responded to the year prior. 

More than 30,000 people attended the concerts each night of the festival. 

“Country Thunder turns into its own city during the four-day event. Our deputies and staff work around the clock making sure people have a great time and are safe throughout the event,” said Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb.

