Woman arrested in connection with fatal pedestrian crash on Tucson's south side

A 26-year-old woman, determined by police to be under the influence of alcohol, was arrested in connection with the death of a pedestrian, officials say.

Gabriela Aragon was booked into the Pima County jail and faces charges including second degree murder, aggravated assault and criminal damage, according to a news release from Tucson police.

Shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday, Tucson police officers were dispatched to the intersection of East Ajo Way and South Forgeus Avenue, west of South Country Club Road, for a fatal pedestrian crash.

Beatrice Alvarez, 59, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Detectives learned that Alvarez was walking northbound across Ajo in a marked crosswalk, on the west side of the intersection at Forgeus.

Witnesses said the driver of a 2016 Kia Forte, later identified to be Aragon, was eastbound in the curb lane of Ajo approaching a red light. She ran the red light and struck Alvarez, in addition to a 2009 Toyota Corolla that was making a left turn from northbound Forgeus onto westbound Ajo, police said.