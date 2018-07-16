What: Ben’s Bells promote kindness and community involvement. Each week a person who makes Tucson better is “belled.”
Last week’s recipient: Joyce Sanford.
Nominated by: Marianne Mitchell.
Why: For her dedication to rescuing unwanted pets. Sanford is the founder of Southern Arizona Golden Retriever Rescue, which serves Southern Arizona including Yuma. The group has 350 members. Sanford is tireless in rescuing goldens and finding them new homes, wrote Mitchell in her nomination letter. This involves endless fundraising with events such as weekly meet-and-greets, Christmas gift-wrap at Barnes and Noble, calendar sales, garage sales and an annual golf tournament. She inspires her volunteers and seeks help wherever possible so the dogs get the care and placement needed for a better life. In seven years, the group has rescued more than 250 golden retrievers. She always finds a way to raise the money needed for re-homing these dogs. Even after adoption, Sanford arranges training for the dogs, snake-avoidance classes and social events for their owners. “Hundreds of Southern Arizona families now enjoy a happier life because they have adopted a golden retriever through (the rescue group) and because of the work of Joyce Sanford,” Mitchell wrote.
More info and to nominate someone: Go to bensbells.org/BellingForm to submit a name. Go to bensbells.org or call 622-1379 for more information.