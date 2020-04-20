Woman belled for making quilts for veterans, cancer patients

What: Ben’s Bells promotes community involvement. Each week a person who makes Tucson better is “belled.”
Last week’s recipient: Dorothy Boager
Nominated by: Irina Boucher
Why: For making and donating thousands of quilts. Boager has crocheted and donated about 3,000 lap and leg warming quilts for veterans in wheelchairs as well as cancer patients. “She is our personal friend and we have watched this incredible generosity and kindness up close for a number of years now,” wrote Boucher in her nomination letter. “We think she should be recognized for her selflessness.”
For more information: Go to bensbells.org/BellingForm to submit a name. Go to bensbells.org or call 622-1379.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.