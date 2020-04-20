Woman belled for making quilts for veterans, cancer patients
Ben’s Bells

Woman belled for making quilts for veterans, cancer patients

Irina Boucher nominated Dorothy Boager for crocheting and donating about 3,000 lap and leg warming quilts.

 Bryce Boucher

What: Ben’s Bells promotes community involvement. Each week a person who makes Tucson better is “belled.”

Last week’s recipient: Dorothy Boager

Nominated by: Irina Boucher

Why: For making and donating thousands of quilts. Boager has crocheted and donated about 3,000 lap and leg warming quilts for veterans in wheelchairs as well as cancer patients. “She is our personal friend and we have watched this incredible generosity and kindness up close for a number of years now,” wrote Boucher in her nomination letter. “We think she should be recognized for her selflessness.”

For more information: Go to bensbells.org/BellingForm to submit a name. Go to bensbells.org or call 622-1379.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News