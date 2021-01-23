Woman crossing Tucson street fatally struck by van

A woman attempting to cross a Tucson street was struck and killed by a van on Thursday evening, police say.

Shortly after 7:40 p.m., officers responding to the serious-injury collision found Shayla Denise Johnson, 36, lying on the road in the 500 block of West 22nd Street, near the freeway.

Johnson was declared dead at the scene, according to a Tucson police statement released Saturday.

Detectives determined Johnson, who was not in a crosswalk, was crossing 22nd St. in an unknown direction when a westbound 2013 Chevrolet Express Van struck her.

The driver remained at the scene and was tested by a DUI officer who found the driver was not impaired.

