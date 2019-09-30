A woman died Monday nearly a week after being struck by an unknown SUV while walking on Tucson's west side, police say.
She was traveling Sept. 23 near a construction site with large concrete barriers separating the road in the 1300 block of West Ajo Way, west of Interstate 19, and climbed over them to continue walking northbound.
The woman was about 230 feet away from a crosswalk when struck by the eastbound SUV.
The driver did not stop after the collision, police said.
Detectives are contacting family before releasing the woman's name.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about incident is asked to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.