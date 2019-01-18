A woman has died a week after an alleged impaired driver hit the truck she was a passenger in on Tucson's north side Jan. 11, police say.
Marla Eby, 62, was the passenger in a maroon Ford pickup when a northbound white Ford pickup sped through a red light hitting the truck at the West Prince Road and Interstate 10 frontage road.
When Tucson police officers arrived after 11 p.m., they found the maroon truck on its side with Eby injured and trapped inside.
Eby was taken to Banner-University Medical Center where she later died from her serious injuries on Friday, a police news release said.
Detectives determined the driver of the white pickup was impaired during the collision.
The driver of the maroon pickup was treated for injuries at a hospital.
No charges or citations have been issued, police say, but the investigation is ongoing.