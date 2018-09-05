A woman was killed on Tucson's north side early Wednesday morning, officials say.
About 1 a.m., Tucson police received a call regarding a possible assault, Tucson police spokesman Sgt. Pete Dugan said. The person said their friend was assaulted, but then disconnected the phone.
Police were able to determine that the call was made in the area of 1600 W. Prince Road, near North Romero Road.
A person in the area alerted officers of an injured woman who was on the ground, Dugan said.
Officials began rendering aid, but the woman, estimated to be in her early 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives later found blood evidence from where the woman was found leading to an apartment complex across the street, Dugan said. No suspects are currently in custody.
Both eastbound and westbound lanes of West Prince Road were closed between North Romero Road and North Flowing Wells Road for the investigation.
The area has since reopened.
No other details have been released and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with further information is asked to call 88-CRIME, the anonymous tipster line.
This is the second homicide investigation that occurred overnight. In a separate incident, a man was found dead in his car on the east side.