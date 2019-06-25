lights and sirens

Authorities say a woman who had a medical incident and crashed her car in central Tucson Tuesday afternoon has died. 

Around 1 p.m., Tucson Fire Department officials responded to the single-vehicle crash near North Swan and East Grant roads. 

The woman was transported to a hospital, though it is uncertain when and where she was pronounced deceased, said Officer Frank Magos, a Tucson Police Department spokesman.

The woman’s death was due to a medical incident, not due to the crash, Magos said.

Tucson police are investigating. 

No other information was available at this time. 

