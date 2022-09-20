Woman dies after vehicle crash Sunday on Tucson's southeast side

A woman who was a passenger in a vehicle that crashed Sunday has died, Tucson police said Tuesday.

The single-vehicle crash of a black, 2018 Polaris RZR occurred shortly before 10 a.m. Sept. 18 in the 10300 block of East Danwood Way, east of South Houghton Road and south of East Valencia Road. Two men and one woman were in the vehicle, police said.

Tucson Fire personnel took one of the men and the woman to St. Joseph’s Hospital with serious and life-threatening injuries. The other man was transported to Banner-University Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The Tucson Police Department was notified Monday that the woman passenger died of her injuries from the crash. Her identity was being withheld pending notification of family, police said.

Police said traffic detectives found roadway evidence the Polaris was traveling west on Danwood Way when it lost control and struck a mailbox, causing it to land on its side. Failure to reduce or control speed to avoid a collision was a contributing factor, police said in a news release.