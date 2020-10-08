 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman dies days after being hit by SUV while crossing Tucson street
top story

Woman dies days after being hit by SUV while crossing Tucson street

Tucson Police Department units

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A 64-year-old woman has died of her injuries a week after she was struck while crossing against the traffic signal on a busy Tucson thoroughfare.

Sharon Ann Ridella was hit while crossing South Kino Parkway near East Winsett Street while the drivers on Kino had a green light, the Tucson Police Department said.

Ridella was hit by an SUV on Sept. 29 around 6:30 p.m. and died Oct. 6.

Witnesses said drivers were swerving to avoid the woman before she was hit by an SUV traveling north on Kino in the middle lane.

The SUV driver remained on scene. He was found to not be impaired at the time of the incident, TPD said.

No charges have been laid and the investigation is continuing.

Contact reporter Carol Ann Alaimo at 573-4138 or calaimo@tucson.com. On Twitter: @AZStarConsumer

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

The origins of Catalina State Park north of Tucson

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News