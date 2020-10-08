Woman dies days after being hit by SUV while crossing Tucson street

A 64-year-old woman has died of her injuries a week after she was struck while crossing against the traffic signal on a busy Tucson thoroughfare.

Sharon Ann Ridella was hit while crossing South Kino Parkway near East Winsett Street while the drivers on Kino had a green light, the Tucson Police Department said.

Ridella was hit by an SUV on Sept. 29 around 6:30 p.m. and died Oct. 6.

Witnesses said drivers were swerving to avoid the woman before she was hit by an SUV traveling north on Kino in the middle lane.

The SUV driver remained on scene. He was found to not be impaired at the time of the incident, TPD said.

No charges have been laid and the investigation is continuing.

Contact reporter Carol Ann Alaimo at 573-4138 or calaimo@tucson.com. On Twitter: @AZStarConsumer

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.