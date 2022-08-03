Woman dies due to injuries from car crash on Tucson's west side

A woman has died after she was involved in a car crash on Tucson’s west side last month.

On July 22, the driver of a gray 2005 Chevrolet Malibu attempted to make a left turn from southbound Flowing Wells Road onto eastbound Prince Road on a yellow light when a white 2021 Toyota Corolla, traveling north on Flowing Wells Road, collided with the Malibu.

Tucson Fire personnel took the driver of the Malibu and the passenger, Marjean Ione Bloom, 84, to Northwest Medical Center for further evaluation. On Aug. 2, Bloom died due from her injuries.

Officers cited the driver of the Malibu for failing to yield while making a left turn, police said.