Woman dies in 3-car crash in Sahuarita
Woman dies in 3-car crash in Sahuarita

One person died Thursday morning in a three-vehicle crash in Sahuarita, officials said.

Alisa Gullatta, 50, died at the scene of the crash on Pima Mine Road, east of Interstate 19, a news release from the Sahuarita Police Department said.

The drivers of the two other cars in the wreck were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police said.

Gullatta was traveling east and went into the westbound lane, striking another car head on, the news release said. A third car that was heading west then struck the second car, police said.

The crash remains under investigation and officers are asking anyone with information to call the department at (520) 351-4900.

