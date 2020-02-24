You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Woman dies in crash on Tucson's south side
top story

Woman dies in crash on Tucson's south side

Tucson Police officers investigate a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of S. County Club Rd. and W. Valencia Rd. on February 24, 2020. One woman died in the collision.

 Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star

A woman was killed in a crash on Tucson's south side on Monday, officials say.

Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to Tucson police spokesman Officer Ray Smith.

The crash has closed eastbound traffic on East Valencia Road near South Country Club Road. Drivers should avoid the area.

No further information has been released.

Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News