Woman dies in crash on Tucson's south side

A woman was killed in a crash on Tucson's south side on Monday, officials say.
Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to Tucson police spokesman Officer Ray Smith.
The crash has closed eastbound traffic on East Valencia Road near South Country Club Road. Drivers should avoid the area.
No further information has been released.
