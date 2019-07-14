lights and sirens

A woman died in a two-vehicle, head-on crash in Oro Valley Saturday night. 

Oro Valley Police Department officers to reports of a serious crash at around 9 p.m., near Moore Road and Zircon Lane west of La Cañada Drive

Officers found a man outside his vehicle and a woman trapped inside her vehicle, the Oro Valley Police Department said in a news release. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was transported to Banner University Medical Center. The man did not show signs of impairment and no citations have been issued, the department said.

An Oro Valley Police Department traffic unit is actively investigating the incident to determine the cause of the crash. 

No other information was available at this time. 

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

Reporter

Stephanie is a Tucson native and graduated from the University of Arizona in 2014. She worked for newspapers in Rapid City, South Dakota; Manhattan, Kansas; and Lake Havasu City before moving back to Tucson.