A woman died in a two-vehicle, head-on crash in Oro Valley Saturday night.
Oro Valley Police Department officers to reports of a serious crash at around 9 p.m., near Moore Road and Zircon Lane west of La Cañada Drive.
Officers found a man outside his vehicle and a woman trapped inside her vehicle, the Oro Valley Police Department said in a news release. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man was transported to Banner University Medical Center. The man did not show signs of impairment and no citations have been issued, the department said.
An Oro Valley Police Department traffic unit is actively investigating the incident to determine the cause of the crash.
No other information was available at this time.