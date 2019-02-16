Record-breaking donation year

2018 was a record year for organ donation, according to the Donor Network of Arizona.

There were 779 lives saved through 283 organ donors and 1,417 tissue donors in 2018. There were also 14 birth tissue donors. Sight was restored for 913 people.

That makes 2018 the third-consecutive record-breaking year in organ and tissue donation in the state. In 2017, there were 276 organ donors.

In 2018, 294,000 people registered to donate organs, continuing a six-year record-breaking trend. That's more than 800 new potential donors added per day.

A total of 3.5 million Arizona residents are registered donors.

There are 114,000 people in the United States who need a transplant. There are 2,200 in Arizona. Nearly one-third of them are Hispanic, and most of them need a kidney.