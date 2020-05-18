Woman fatally shot at motel on Tucson's east side

Tucson police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed at an east side motel Sunday.
Christina Leeann Nunley, 34, died at the Days Inn at 1440 S. Craycroft Road shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 17, the Tucson Police Department said in a news release.
Nunley, who had been staying at the motel with her boyfriend and his children, was shot during a private meeting with an unidentified person in a different motel room, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME, which accepts anonymous tips.
