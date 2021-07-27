Woman fatally struck by pickup truck NW of Tucson

Arizona Daily Star
A woman was struck and killed Sunday evening while she walked along the road, officials say.
Elise Couderc, 57, was walking along West Lambert Lane about 6:20 p.m. when she was struck by a Ford pickup truck, Deputy James T. Allerton, a Pima County Sheriff's Department spokesman, said in a news release.
The collision happened near North Avra Vista Drive, near West Avra Valley Road.
Couderc was taken to a hospital, where she died.
Neither speed nor impairment appear to be factors in the crash, Allerton said.
The incident remains under investigation.
