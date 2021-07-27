 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman fatally struck by pickup truck NW of Tucson

Woman fatally struck by pickup truck NW of Tucson

Code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A woman was struck and killed Sunday evening while she walked along the road, officials say.

Elise Couderc, 57, was walking along West Lambert Lane about 6:20 p.m. when she was struck by a Ford pickup truck, Deputy James T. Allerton, a Pima County Sheriff's Department spokesman, said in a news release.

The collision happened near North Avra Vista Drive, near West Avra Valley Road.

Couderc was taken to a hospital, where she died.

Neither speed nor impairment appear to be factors in the crash, Allerton said.

The incident remains under investigation.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Explosion rocks German chemicals site

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News