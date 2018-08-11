A woman who was seriously injured when she was struck by a vehicle on Tucson's south side in late July died Thursday, police said.
Meghan Berritto, 44, died at Banner-University Medical Center where she was taken with serious injuries after the July 28 collision.
Berritto was hit shortly after 9 p.m. near West Irvington Road and South Liberty Avenue.
Berritto was walking north in the middle of South Liberty Avenue before she started to walk across West Irvington Road, police say.
Witnesses told police Berritto was not in a crosswalk when she started "walking very slow before stepping in front of the vehicle," the police news release said.
Speed does not appear to be a factor in the collision and there were no signs of impairment from the driver.
As of Friday, no charges or citations have been issued.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call 88-CRIME