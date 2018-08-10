A woman who was seriously injured when struck by a vehicle on Tucson's south side in late July died Thursday, police said.
Meghan Berritto, 44, died at Banner-University Medical Center where she was taken with serious injuries after the collision on July 28.
Shortly after 9 p.m., Emergency responders were dispatched to the West Irvington Road and South Liberty Avenue intersection. They found Berritto inured and took her to the hospital.
Detectives determined Berritto was walking northbound in the middle of South Liberty Avenue before she started to walk across the median lane of West Irvington Road.
Witnesses told police Berritto was not in a crosswalk when she started "walking very slow before stepping in front of the vehicle," a Tucson police department news release said.
Speed does not appear to be a factor in the collision and there were no signs of impairment from the driver.
As of Friday, no charges or citations have been issued.
Anyone with additional information about the collision is asked to call 88-CRIME