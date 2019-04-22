A woman was rushed to the hospital after being found at the bottom of a pool just north of Tucson, according to Rural Metro Fire Department.
On Monday, firefighters responded to the area of Sunrise Drive and Swan Road for reports of a drowning, the department said.
Bystanders say the woman, who was middle-aged, was found face-down at the bottom of the pool. They pulled the woman out of the pool and started CPR.
When firefighters arrived, the woman had a pulse and was breathing, the department said.
The woman was taken to the hospital. Her current condition is unknown.