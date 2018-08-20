Tucson Police Department investigators examine a single vehicle on East Pima Street near North Van Buren Avenue on Aug. 20, 2018. A woman was killed and another person was injured, police said. Traffic is expected to be tied up between North Craycroft and Van Buren for several hours as the investigation continues. 

 A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star

A woman who was killed in a crash Monday morning was identified as Alexandra Belbey, police said.

Belbey, 34, was pronounced dead in the one-vehicle crash on East Pima Street, near North Jefferson Avenue, said Sgt. Pete Dugan.

A man, who was the owner of the car, was taken to Banner-University Medical Center with serious injuries, Dugan said.

Tucson Police Department investigator walks through a debris field that includes a fire hydrant along East Pima Street near North Van Buren Avenue on Aug. 20, 2018. A woman was reported killed and another person was injured, police said. Traffic is expected to be tied up between North Craycroft and Van Buren for several hours as the investigation continues. 
Wreckage from and early-morning wreck Monday is scattered across East Pima Street.

The crash was reported shortly before 2 a.m. and when officers and Tucson Fire Department paramedics arrived they found a 2006 Chevrolet Corvette had rolled. 

Both Belbey and the man were found in the roadway, and neither appeared to have been wearing seatbelts, investigators said.

Traffic detectives found out through witnesses and evidence that the car was traveling east on Pima at a high rate of speed, said Dugan. As the Corvette passed through the intersection of North Craycroft Road, the driver lost control and drove over the south curb, causing the passenger side of the vehicle to crash into several trees and part of a block wall, said Dugan.

The car continued east and as it reached Jefferson it struck a light pole and a fire hydrant, causing it to roll, Dugan said.

Police said speed and impairments appear to be factors in the crash. The investigation is ongoing and no charges or citations have been issued at this time, Dugan said.

Since January, this is the 42nd traffic fatality in the city, compared to 34 at this time last year, police data shows.

Contact reporter Carmen Duarte at cduarte@tucson.com or 573-4104. On Twitter: @cduartestar