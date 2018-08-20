A woman who was killed in a crash Monday morning was identified as Alexandra Belbey, police said.
Belbey, 34, was pronounced dead in the one-vehicle crash on East Pima Street, near North Jefferson Avenue, said Sgt. Pete Dugan.
A man, who was the owner of the car, was taken to Banner-University Medical Center with serious injuries, Dugan said.
The crash was reported shortly before 2 a.m. and when officers and Tucson Fire Department paramedics arrived they found a 2006 Chevrolet Corvette had rolled.
Both Belbey and the man were found in the roadway, and neither appeared to have been wearing seatbelts, investigators said.
Traffic detectives found out through witnesses and evidence that the car was traveling east on Pima at a high rate of speed, said Dugan. As the Corvette passed through the intersection of North Craycroft Road, the driver lost control and drove over the south curb, causing the passenger side of the vehicle to crash into several trees and part of a block wall, said Dugan.
The car continued east and as it reached Jefferson it struck a light pole and a fire hydrant, causing it to roll, Dugan said.
Police said speed and impairments appear to be factors in the crash. The investigation is ongoing and no charges or citations have been issued at this time, Dugan said.
Since January, this is the 42nd traffic fatality in the city, compared to 34 at this time last year, police data shows.