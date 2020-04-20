Woman jogging in Tucson's Foothills attacked by man

A female jogger was physically assaulted by a man Sunday morning in the Foothills area.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department said the woman was jogging by herself at about 6:30 a.m. in a secluded part of North Craycroft Road near East Territory Drive, south of East Sunrise Drive, when a man grabbed her by the neck from behind. The woman was able to escape his grasp and the attacker ran away.
The man is described as between the ages of 25 and 40, wearing dark pants, black hoodie and having calloused hands.
Detectives are investigating the attack and looking for any information from the public. Anyone with information can call 911 or 88-CRIME.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.