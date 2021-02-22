 Skip to main content
Woman killed in crash on Tucson's southeast side
Woman killed in crash on Tucson's southeast side

Accident happened late Sunday near the Pima County Fairgrounds

Tucson Police, code lights

Tucson Police Department units

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A 23-year-old woman was killed in a vehicle crash on Sunday night on the southeast side, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said.

Deputies responded to a crash just before 9 p.m. on South Houghton Road north of East Brekke Road near the Pima County Fairgrounds.

Investigators determined that a sedan that was northbound on Houghton crossed into the opposing lane and collided with a SUV. The driver of the sedan, Graciela Alanis, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was seriously injured in this collision.

Traffic Unit detectives responded and are conducting the investigation. Neither speed nor impairment appears to be a factor.

