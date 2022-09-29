Woman killed in crash with semi south of Tucson

A woman has died after a crash with a semi-truck in Green Valley, officials say.

Nicolette Hendrickson, 26, who was driving a sedan, was heading southeast on Duval Mine Road Wednesday when she crossed the double yellow line and collided with a semi-truck headed the opposite direction, a news release from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said.

Hendrickson was taken to a local hospital where she died, the news release said.

Neither speed nor impairment appear to be factors in the crash, the news release said.