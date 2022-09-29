Woman killed in crash with semi south of Tucson

A woman has died after a crash with a semi-truck in Green Valley, officials say.
Nicolette Hendrickson, 26, who was driving a sedan, was heading southeast on Duval Mine Road Wednesday when she crossed the double yellow line and collided with a semi-truck headed the opposite direction, a news release from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said.
Hendrickson was taken to a local hospital where she died, the news release said.
Neither speed nor impairment appear to be factors in the crash, the news release said.
Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com