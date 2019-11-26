One person was killed and another injured in a Highway 90 crash Tuesday morning.

 Sierra Vista Police Department

A Huachuca City woman was killed and a Sierra Vista man remains in a hospital after a head-on vehicle crash in Sierra Vista Tuesday, police say.

At about 6 a.m., Sierra Vista police officers responded to a collision on Highway 90 at Airport Road, where two vehicles with "extensive front-end damage" were blocking northbound travel.

Witnesses told police that a Pontiac minivan driven by Lisa Martinez, 40, crossed the center line and struck the man's Buick sedan, according to a police news release.

Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene and the 66-year-old man was flown to a Tucson hospital.

Detectives have not determined if impairments were a factor in the incident, the news release said.

The crash investigation is ongoing.

