Woman lying in the roadway killed on Tucson's north side
alert

An early-morning collision Saturday on Tucson’s north side left one woman dead and another in custody for leaving the scene of an accident.

Tucson Police were called to the 3700 block of North First Avenue, just north of East Prince Road, after 5:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found Yvonnedolyn Michelle Ortega, 27, with obvious signs of trauma.

Tucson Fire responded and attempted to revive Ortega before she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police learned that a 2017 Jeep Renegade was heading north on First Avenue in the median lane when it struck Ortega, who was lying down in the roadway, before continuing north.

Police are investigating why Ortega was lying in the roadway.

Officers eventually tracked the Jeep to the 500 block of East River Road, where they arrested 23-year-old Haeleah Shae Lester.  She was booked into Pima County Jail on suspicion of leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

Haeleah Shae Lester

 Courtesy Tucson Police Department

Edward Celaya is a breaking news and marijuana reporter. He has been on both beats since May 2021.

