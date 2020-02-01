You are the owner of this article.
Woman, pets killed in Tucson house fire
A woman, a dog and a cat dies in a house fire in the 1800 block of North Belverde Avenue Saturday morning. 

A woman, a dog and a cat died in a house fire Saturday morning in midtown Tucson, officials said.

Firefighters were sent to the house about 8 a.m. after reports that a person was in the burning home in the 1800 block of North Belverde Avenue, near East Pima Street and North Swan Road, Tucson Fire Department said in a news release.

Bystanders told firefighters a person was trapped inside.

Firefighters found a woman inside the front door but were unable to resuscitate her, the department said. The woman has not been identified.

Firefighters went on to find a dog and cat that also died in the fire, the department said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

