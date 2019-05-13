What: Ben’s Bells promote kindness and community involvement. Each week a person who makes Tucson better is “belled.”
Last week’s recipient: Jackie Pesina.
Nominated by: Rafael Camacho Jr.
Why: For her work with refugees in the Tucson community. She works to help refugees, including hiring several of them for jobs. She also helps them find transportation and teaches them how to use the bus system to get around, Camacho said in his nomination letter. She oversees her staff and genuinely kind and appreciative of them, Camacho wrote.
More info and to nominate someone: Go to bensbells.org/BellingForm to submit a name. Go to bensbells.org or call 622-1379 for more info.