A person was struck by a vehicle in Marana Tuesday morning, police say.

 Northwest Fire District

A woman suffered life-threatening injuries when struck by a vehicle as she attempted to cross a Marana street Tuesday morning, authorities say.

The pedestrian collision occurred on North Aerie Drive, northwest of the West Ina Road and North Thornydale intersection, according to a Northwest Fire District tweet.

Marana police detectives determined the woman was walking from east to west across Aerie Driver when the northbound vehicle struck her, said Sgt. Jeff Pridgett, a department spokesman.

The driver remained at the scene.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Aerie Drive is shut down in both directions due to the collision.

The investigation is ongoing. This story will be updated.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1

Tags

Reporter

Shaq is a public safety reporter and the Road Runner columnist, keeping readers up to date on transportation news. In 2017, he started as an apprentice and later worked part-time until graduating from the UA and being offered a full-time position in 2018.