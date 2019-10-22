A woman suffered life-threatening injuries when struck by a vehicle as she attempted to cross a Marana street Tuesday morning, authorities say.
The pedestrian collision occurred on North Aerie Drive, northwest of the West Ina Road and North Thornydale intersection, according to a Northwest Fire District tweet.
Marana police detectives determined the woman was walking from east to west across Aerie Driver when the northbound vehicle struck her, said Sgt. Jeff Pridgett, a department spokesman.
The driver remained at the scene.
Aerie Drive is shut down in both directions due to the collision.
The investigation is ongoing. This story will be updated.