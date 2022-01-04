Woman sought in crash that killed bicyclist near Tucson

A $5,000 reward is being offered b the FBI and Pascua Yaqui authorities for information a a driver suspected in a Dec. 26 crash that killed a bicyclist.

Authorities are looking for Yvette Garcia, 35, and a 2007 silver and black Hyundai Tucson with license plates RNA3B7A.

Garcia is described as 5’4”, 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Garcia’s whereabouts, is asked to contact the FBI in Phoenix at (623) 466-1999.

Edward Celaya is a breaking news and marijuana reporter. He has been on both beats since May 2021.