Woman struck by vehicle in midtown Tucson dies

A woman has died after she was struck by a vehicle in midtown Tucson on Tuesday evening.

Tucson police responded shortly before 7 p.m. to the 4900 block of East Speedway, near North Arcadia Avenue, after receiving reports about a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle. Tucson Fire personnel rendered aid to Roxane Marie Fobes, 64, but she was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Detectives learned that Fobes was attempting to cross Speedway in an unknown direction when she was struck by a white 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee that was traveling east in the middle lane, police said. Fobes was not in a crosswalk at the time of the crash.

The driver, a 47-year-old woman, stopped and cooperated with the investigation. Police said she was not impaired.

Crossing in the middle of the block by Fobes was listed as the major contributing factor in the collision, police said. No charges or citations have been issued.