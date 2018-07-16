An elderly woman was taken to a hospital this morning after sustaining more than 100 bee stings, officials say.
When the woman went outside to check on her dog, she was attacked by the bees, a news release from the Tucson Fire Department says. The incident happened in the 4600 block of East 26th Street.
The bees were found underneath a shed. Fire officials said bees that seek shelter in areas lower to the ground can be more aggressive.
It took firefighters more than 45 minutes to control the group of bees because of their hidden location, the release shows. Firefighters used foam and water to exterminate the bees.
The woman is currently in stable condition, but her dog was not found at the scene.