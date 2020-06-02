Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in south side hit-and-run

Tucson Police say a car similar to this Toyota Corolla may have been involved in a hit-and-run that left a woman in her 60s with life-threatening injuries. 

 Courtesy Tucson Police Department

A woman in her 60s suffered life-threatening injuries in a hit-and-run on Tucson's south side Tuesday morning. 

Tucson police believe a silver 2009-2010 Toyota Corolla was involved and are asking anyone with information to call 88-CRIME. 

The car is missing a driver's side mirror and possibly has damage to a fog light, Tucson Police said. 

The woman was in the area of Drexel Road and Copper Plate Drive, near Park Avenue, when the motorist hit her around 12:30 a.m. 

The driver did not stop.  

