Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in Tucson hit-and-run

A woman in her 60s suffered life-threatening injuries in a hit-and-run on Tucson's south side Tuesday morning.
Tucson police believe a silver 2009-2010 Toyota Corolla was involved and are asking anyone with information to call 88-CRIME.
The car is missing a driver's side mirror and possibly has damage to a fog light, Tucson Police said.
The woman was in the area of Drexel Road and Copper Plate Drive, near Park Avenue, when the motorist hit her around 12:30 a.m.
The driver did not stop.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.