A woman suffered life-threatening injuries when struck by a vehicle as she attempted to cross a Marana street Tuesday morning, authorities say.
The pedestrian collision has shut down North Aerie Drive, northwest of the West Ina Road and North Thornydale intersection, according to a Northwest Fire District tweet.
Marana police detectives determined the woman was walking from east to west across Aerie Driver when a northbound vehicle struck her at about 10:30 a.m., said Sgt. Jeff Pridgett, a department spokesman.
Pridgett said the driver remained at the scene.
There was no information released regarding crosswalks in the area.
The investigation is ongoing. This story will be updated.