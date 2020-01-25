Women dies of injuries from a pedestrian collision in Tucson on Monday

A woman died Friday night after being struck by a pick-up truck on Monday.

Olivia R. Mena, 50, was struck about 150-feet west of the intersection of N. Stone Avenue and W. Grant Road on Monday. Tucson Police Officer Frank Magos said a 2015 Toyota Tacoma was eastbound on Grant Road behind another vehicle, which swerved, revealing the pedestrian in the roadway. The driver of the Tacoma attempted to swerve but struck Mena on the corner of the vehicle.

Tucson Fire paramedics took Mena to Banner-University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, where she died Friday night.

Magos said investigators determined the driver was not impaired and speed was not a factor at the time of the collision. The investigation is still open and no citations have been issued at this time.

Tucson Police said this is the first pedestrian fatality of 2020.

Contact Rick Wiley at rwiley@tucson.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.